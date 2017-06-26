Panhandle Pride Festival spreads positive community message

Panhandle Pride held their annual Pride Festival, community celebration and picnic today at Memorial Park.

This year's entertainment included karaoke, the 212 Drag Show and even a dog fashion show.

Those who attended said that this event shows the community that no matter what they are going through, they are never alone.

"It's all about community and supporting each other," said Merry Bruton, a vendor at this year's festival. "Learning how to love each other despite our differences and discovering our similarities. Looking into each person's heart and discovering common treasure; the common bond that we all have."

Organizers say that the idea of embracing everyone is what this year's Pride is all about.

"First and foremost, we want to make sure that everybody knows that they are welcome here," said Panhandle Pride President Jake Mitchell. "It doesn't matter your race, sexuality, creed, orientation, or any of those other big hot button words. Everyone is welcome here."

The attendance this year is believed to have been more than twice of last year's celebration.

The festival wraps up with a free screening of Henry Gamble's Birthday Party. You can watch the film tomorrow, June 25, 7 P.M. at the Amarillo College Downtown Campus.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.