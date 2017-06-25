Downtown Women's Center graduates 8 women

Eight women graduated form the Downtown Women's Center Recovery Program today.

The program is designed to help homeless women who deal with alcoholism and drug addictions turn their lives around.

Graduate Victoria Vallejo said the program gave her the strength to push her through school.

"Very big growth personally. Finding myself out, figuring out things that were keeping me out there using, and figuring out the love I could have from people," said Vallejo. "I graduated from Amarillo College which was a seven year journey because I was out there using, and slowly going to school. So I finally finished that and it's just all rewarding."

Since the program was created in 2001, the Downtown Women's Center has seen more than 100 women successfully complete the two year program.

Downtown Women's Center Executive Director Diann Gilmore said that the program creates a family-like atmosphere for the women.

"We work with these women for up to two years," said Gilmore. "They're part of our family and we are very proud of them, and we want them to succeed. So this is kind of like a parent seeing their kids graduate from high school, and now we're ready for them to go to college."

If you would like more information on the Downtown Women's Center, call (806) 372-3625.

