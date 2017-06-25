"Latte Art Throwdown" benefits Alzheimer's Association

Local residents gathered at Evocation Coffee this evening to support the Alzheimer's Association of Amarillo.



They held a "Latte Art Throwdown," where artists showed off their pouring skills all for a good cause.

All of the proceeds from the event go to The Alzheimer's Association's The Longest Day to help find a cure for the disease.

Event coordinator Ty Fleeman said the donations they receive help a number of causes locally.

"We are able to provide educational programs, support groups, enhance public policy," said Fleeman. "And getting to talk to our congressmen. Get them to get and put Alzheimer's-friendly legislation on the table, and then of course research."

If you missed today's event, but still would like to donate to the cause, click here.

