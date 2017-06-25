Ronald McDonald House to host annual golf tournament

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo is preparing to host its annual golf tournament.

The tournament is tomorrow, June 26, at the Amarillo Country Club.

Players can begin registering at 10:00 A.M., and the event will conclude around 5:00 P.M. with raffle prizes and an auction.

This pro-am is the biggest fundraiser for the organization, and helps provide around 20 percent of their operating revenue.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.