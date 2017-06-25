Coffee Memorial Boots vs. Badges Kick-Off Event

The Coffee Memorial Blood Drive is hosting their 10th annual Boots vs. Badges kick-off event this week on June, 30.

This is their biggest event of the year honoring firefighters and law enforcement.

All donors will receive complimentary t-shirts, Blue Bell ice cream, and free passes to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Lunch will be provided to all donors, their guests, first responders, staff and volunteers.

The drive will take place at 7500 Wallace Boulevard. It begins at 6:00 A.M. and lasts until 7:00 P.M.

