Raising awareness for clean water, one mile at a time

A young water conservationist made a quick stop in Amarillo this weekend on his cross country bike ride.

Scotty Parker,13, is riding his bike from California to South Carolina to raise awareness about sanitary drinking water.

He's riding for an organization called Water Mission. The group designs, builds and implements safe water, sanitation and hygiene solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas.

Scotty said making sure everyone has clean drinking water has been important to him from an early age.

"When I was seven years old, I saw pictures of kids that were just like me, and these kids were drinking water that I would never drink. That had to change," said Scotty. "I wasn't doing anything about it, so the easiest way I saw to do that was to ride my bike. It's kind of like I'm doing this so people will give and people will learn about this cause."

By the end of the summer, Scotty will have rode his bike 3,270 miles.

If you would like to donate to Scotty's Ride for Water, you can visit their website.

