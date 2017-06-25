City of Amarillo to provide free HIV testing

Free HIV testing and counseling will be provided by the City of Amarillo's Public Health Department at participating Walgreens this week.
Greg Sagan has declared his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas District 13, today.
Cal Farley's held a dedication ceremony earlier today to honor Army Specialist Rafael "T.J." Carrillo, Junior, a Boy's Ranch alumnus.
Rockwood Furniture hosted their Great Lemonade Stand Contest today.
Authorities say one person was killed early Friday morning during a head-on collision on Interstate 40 near Groom.
