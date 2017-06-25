City of Amarillo to provide free HIV testing

Free HIV testing and counseling will be provided by the City of Amarillo's Public Health Department at participating Walgreens this week.

The testing is will take about one minute, is completely confidential and results will be available on-site.

The testing will be available from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on:

Tuesday, June 27, 5709 W. Amarillo Blvd.

Wednesday, June 28, 3320 Bell St.

Thursday, June 29, 801 N. Fillmore St.

Walk-ins are welcome with no appointment necessary.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.