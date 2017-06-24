Local kids showcase their lemonade skills

Rockwood Furniture hosted their Great Lemonade Stand Contest today.

Kids under the age of twelve competed for different awards such as the best lemonade, best stand and most sour lemonade.

Rockwood Furniture Sales Associate Rachel Spiller says that this event is a great way for kids to show their entrepreneurial spirit while having a bit of fun

"The kids love it. They love exercising their entrepreneurial spirit; getting out here and making some summer money for some fun times" said Spiller. I think it's fantastic for these kids to get out here and work hard at something and earn a paycheck because of it. They're all gonna go home with a little bit of something today."

