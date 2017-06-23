Local tech company receives international recognition

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) provide small and medium sized businesses with all of their technology needs. Every year, the top 501 MSP's in the world are ranked, and for the first time a company from Amarillo has cracked the list.

CTG was ranked as the 347th best MSP in the world.

MSP Mentor, the group that evaluated CTG, analyzed finances, technology and customer reviews.

Thousands of companies were reviewed which had combined revenues of more than $14 billion.

Representatives from CTG said even getting on this list is a huge honor.

"It's very humbling to see some of the other national companies on this list," said Aaron Wise the Chief Information Officer with CTG. "Especially considering we put our blood, sweat, and tears into our work."

CTG said this also disproves a common misconception that you have to leave the Panhandle to find quality tech jobs.

As Amarillo grows, the number of tech service providers needed will increase exponentially, and companies like CTG provide inexpensive support, allowing for more growth.

"This really shines some light on Amarillo," said Chance Fansler. "We're growing up and getting to the point where you don't have to go other places to find good IT work for your business."

CTG was founded in Amarillo in the 1980's, and has branched out to larger cities in Texas.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.