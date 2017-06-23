Collision sends two cars into front yard of home - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Collision sends two cars into front yard of home

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on 34th and Paramount this afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., officials on scene say a black Cadillac was heading west on 34th and a silver Nissan was south on Paramount when the two collided.

Both cars were sent into a yard. 

Two people in the Cadillac were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the wreck.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence victims need your help

    Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence victims need your help

    Friday, June 23 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-06-23 22:52:46 GMT

    Victims of sexual assault or domestic violence need more help from the community. Family Support Services Helps victims in all 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle and they say domestic violence and sexual assault cases are on track to exceed last years total but the number of volunteers is staying the same.

    Victims of sexual assault or domestic violence need more help from the community. Family Support Services Helps victims in all 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle and they say domestic violence and sexual assault cases are on track to exceed last years total but the number of volunteers is staying the same.

  • XPogo Stunt Team at Wonderland

    XPogo Stunt Team at Wonderland

    Friday, June 23 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-06-23 22:10:02 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    Making their first appearance in Texas, the world renowned XPogo Stunt Team will be performing at Wonderland. 

    Making their first appearance in Texas, the world renowned XPogo Stunt Team will be performing at Wonderland. 

  • Collision sends two cars into front yard of home

    Collision sends two cars into front yard of home

    Friday, June 23 2017 5:03 PM EDT2017-06-23 21:03:38 GMT
    SOURCE: KFDASOURCE: KFDA

    Two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on 34th and Paramount this afternoon.

    Two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on 34th and Paramount this afternoon.

    •   
Powered by Frankly