Collision sends two cars into front yard of home

Two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on 34th and Paramount this afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., officials on scene say a black Cadillac was heading west on 34th and a silver Nissan was south on Paramount when the two collided.

Both cars were sent into a yard.

Two people in the Cadillac were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the wreck.

