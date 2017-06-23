Police investigate vandalism at youth facility

A Kids Inc. facility was vandalized Thursday morning, according to the organization and the Amarillo Police Department. The public is urged to contact police with more information on the suspect / Source: Kds Inc. Facebook

A fence was broken and glass shattered at a Kids Inc. facility Thursday morning, according to organization and the Amarillo Police Department.

Authorities continue searching for a suspect, but surveillance video released by APD Friday may offer leads.

The video captured a male in a blue shirt walking through the parking lot of the Bus and Freda Sportplex.

"The Amarillo Police Department would like to know they were, and we definitely would too," said Kids Inc. CEO Jimmy Lackey. "We're just letting our neighbors know and our business know to be watching for folks who might be wanting to do a little destruction around here."

The facility is located at 33rd and Osage St. in Amarillo.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

