XPogo Stunt Team at Wonderland

Making their first appearance in Texas, the world renowned XPogo Stunt Team will be performing at Wonderland.

You can get in on 6 different shows Friday, June 23 at 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

This team holds 13 Guinness world records, and the athletes have been featured on several talk shows nationwide and have headlined in 21 countries.

For more information visit wonderlandpark.com/xpogo



Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.