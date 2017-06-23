City leader competing for job in San Marcos

Amarillo Deputy City Manager Bob Cowell will be going up against four other candidates to become city manager of San Marcos.

One of his fellow job seekers is the nephew of former Amarillo Interim City Manager Terry Childers, according to a San Marcos news release.

The current Amarillo City Manager, Jared Miller, formerly held the San Marcos position before he came here.

Cowell lost out in his try to become city manager in Tacoma, WA in May.

He has 22 years experience in city government and came to Amarillo from College Station where he was executive director of planning and development services, according to the release.

Interviews for the San Marcos position will be in mid July.

