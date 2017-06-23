Range Riders Rodeo set at Will Rogers Arena, celebrating 76 years

It's that time of year again for the Will Rogers Range Riders Rodeo and they're kicking off the 76th year of fun.
One person is confirmed dead following an accident on I-40 in Gray County.
Weather Outlook for Friday, June 23
The Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) is assessing the needs of its 35 elementary schools.
The Texas A&M Forest Service says lightning appears to be the probable cause for a wildfire that happened last night near the New Mexico and Texas state line.
