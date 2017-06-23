Range Riders Rodeo set at Will Rogers Arena, celebrating 76 years

Range Riders Rodeo set at Will Rogers Arena, celebrating 76 year - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

It's that time of year again for the Will Rogers Range Riders Rodeo and they're kicking off the 76th year of fun.

You can look forward to Mutton Bustin' each night before the performances start. 

The rodeo is Friday, June 30 through July 1. Friday and Saturday things will kick off at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday's events starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more information visit wrrangeriders.com

