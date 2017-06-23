Range Riders Rodeo set at Will Rogers Arena, celebrating 76 years

It's that time of year again for the Will Rogers Range Riders Rodeo and they're kicking off the 76th year of fun.

You can look forward to Mutton Bustin' each night before the performances start.

The rodeo is Friday, June 30 through July 1. Friday and Saturday things will kick off at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday's events starting at 6:30 p.m.

Skylar Berry and Mario Garcia were in the studio at NewsChannel 10, sharing all the details with Angie Winn on The Early Show.

Check it out!

For more information visit wrrangeriders.com

