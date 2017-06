One person is confirmed dead following an accident on I-40 in Gray County.

The two vehicle head-on collision happened around 3:00 a.m. this morning.

One vehicle was going eastbound on westbound I-40 at mile marker 127 when the cars collided.

Next of kin has not yet been notified.

Traffic on that road is being diverted at this time.

