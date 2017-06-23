Friday's Weather: Cooler temperatures and increasing rain chances

Weather Outlook for Friday, June 23

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

We end the work week and start the weekend with cooler temps and increasing rain chances due to a cold front that is moving through the region.

This will drop temps over 20 degrees into the 80s and 70s today under partly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. Severe weather is not expected the next few days. Overnight temps will drop into the 60s and 70s.

Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy over the weekend with scattered showers and storms.

Temps will be in the low 80s and 70s through Monday.

Temps return back above normal once we reach the middle of next week.

Drier air also moves back in Wednesday into Thursday of next week.

