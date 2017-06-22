AISD planning on modernizing elementary schools

The Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) is assessing the needs of its 35 elementary schools.

AISD representatives said the majority of the schools are clean and function properly. However, there are several areas in need of improvement.

Modernizing all of the elementary schools would cost just over $53.5 million compared to the $29 million to maintain the current infrastructure.

"We're looking at 15-20 years depending on what kind of systems we install," said AISD Chief Operations Officer Brent Hoover. "We really focus on quality and longevity."

Each school was evaluated on 14 categories that cover everything from the parking lots, classrooms, lunch halls and playgrounds.

Similar assessments were done for the middle and high schools in the district and modernizing all of them will cost $100 million.

The board wants to move as quickly as they can on these improvements because of the fear of rising interest rates.

"Money right now it is at a lower interest rate than it has ever been before," said Jim Austin the AISD Board President. "'If you're going to do this type of modernization with a long term payout, this is the time to do it."

Throughout the summer, the board will appoint a citizens facility committee to get their input on the improvements.

By mid-September, the board plans on having a solidified plan they can present to the public in preparation for the November bond election.

