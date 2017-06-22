AISD planning on modernizing elementary schools

The Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) is assessing the needs of its 35 elementary schools.
The Texas A&M Forest Service says lightning appears to be the probable cause for a wildfire that happened last night near the New Mexico and Texas state line.
Many Potter County inmates could see a change in mental health care due to a proposal on the Commissioners Court Docket.
The Amarillo Soccer Academy has quickly grown over the last year.
A wanted fugitive is now in custody.
