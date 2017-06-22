Lightning probable cause for wildfire last night

The Texas A&M Forest Service says lightning appears to be the probable cause for a wildfire that happened last night near the New Mexico and Texas state line.

Officials say the fire broke out about 13 miles northeast of Nara Visa, New Mexico.

The fire burned over 17,000 acres and is now 100 percent contained.

The Texas Forest Service and five other county units responded to this fire.

