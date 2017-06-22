Amarillo Soccer Academy brings in international soccer team

The Amarillo Soccer Academy (ASA) has quickly grown over the last year.

It's mission is to give low income children a chance to be apart of a soccer academy, and now the academy is working with a professional Mexican team named Pachuca to enhance its students skills.

"From day one Jose always told me it is not just about soccer, it is about building their confidence in life," Jarret McAffrey said. "They want to see confidence built and for the kids to be able to take this outside of soccer and use it in their life."

McAffrey says he has seen the confidence of his twin boys grow not just on the field, but also in their school work and social skills.

Another parent said this partnership will help expose the talent in the Panhandle and keep more families from having to go down south to seek bigger teams and names.

"This is going to be an opportunity to show the community there is talent in Amarillo and in the surrounding areas," Sergio Vargas Jr. said. "We are passionate about soccer, and we are going to be able to show that and prove we do have the talent here and the desire to play."

Kids as young as four can join the Pachuca Amarillo Soccer School.

Coaches will work on their athletic skills, educate them about the sport, and focus on their academics.

"We are going to bring tutors from WT and Wayland Baptist University. Those tutors will work once a month with the students. They are going to provide tutoring and study halls once a month," Jose Arzate Vejar, president of the Amarillo Soccer Academy said.

Vejar says many kids are already singed up for the new competitive school.

He adds this project will help kids grow through soccer and put our community on the map.

Friday, June 23 Pachuca and ASA will finalize their partnership.

If you would like more information about this upcoming soccer school you can click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.