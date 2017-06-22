New system makes it easier to access public records

The City of Amarillo is now offering a new online tool they say will make it easier for citizens to access open records.

The new system, called Gov-Q-A, will allow people to enter, track and respond to an open records request to the city while following the process, talking with staff and obtaining information if available.

This can be done in compliance with the Texas Public Information Act on the city's website.

Staff says it will offer the requester with around the clock status updates.

Gov-Q-A will allow the city to produce detailed audit trails and itemized invoices

