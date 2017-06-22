PRPC names new Executive Director - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

PRPC names new Executive Director

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

For the first time in decades, the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission has named a new leader.

This afternoon, the organization's board of directors confirmed Kyle G. Ingham as Executive Director.

He currently serves as the PRPC's Director of Local Government Services. 

The lead role became vacant after long-time director Gary Pitner announced his retirement, which becomes effective in October.

