Aggravated assault with vehicle leaves three hospitalized

An aggravated assault has left one person is in critical condition and two others in the hospital.

Around 7:57 p.m. Wednesday, Clovis police were called to 3100 Gidding Street on reports of a possible motor vehicle crash.

Police say the caller stated a male was bleeding in the front yard of a house and other males were trying to fight.

When they arrived on scene, officers say Paul Apodaca Sr., 42, was lying on the ground, bleeding from his head. Police say another male identified as Paul Apodaca Sr.'s child, a 16-year-old, was seen limping around the area with what appeared to be an injured right leg.

The 16-year-old was arguing with Isaac Sena, 20, and the two were separated by police.

At this time, the Clovis Police Department Crash Team was activated to investigate the crime scene.

A witness reported seeing a silver Nissan Altima occupied by Apodaca Sr., a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old and a silver Ford Fusion occupied by Sena stop at a parking lot near Llano Estacado and Wallace Streets.

The witness said the occupants of the Nissan got out of the car and began beating up Sena.

Sena then followed the Nissan to a home at 3100 Gidding Street.

The witness says they followed the cars and arrived to see Apodaca Sr. and the 16-year-old underneath Sena's car.

Apodaca Sr. was transported to a hospital in Lubbock and is in critical condition.

The 16-year-old and Isaac Sena were treated at Plains Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit is investigating this incident.

