Smoke detectors save lives in Hall County fire

Hall County officials are reminding residents to check the batteries in their smoke detectors after they say smoke detectors saved the lives of residents in a house fire.

Early this morning, fire crews responded to a possible house fire at 200 Childress Street in Turkey,

When crews arrived, the fire was contained and no injuries were reported.

When the fire started, people were in the house and were all able to escape after smoke detectors went off.

Officials say this is a reminder to check your smoke detectors or install them in your home in case of a fire.

