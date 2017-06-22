Man wanted for sexual assault of a child now in custody - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Man wanted for sexual assault of a child now in custody

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

A wanted fugitive is now in custody. 

Rodney Lynn Daffern is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

