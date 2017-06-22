Armed and dangerous fugitive in custody after short standoff - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Armed and dangerous fugitive in custody after short standoff

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
SOURCE: Texas County Sheriff's Department SOURCE: Texas County Sheriff's Department
TEXAS COUNTY, OK (KFDA) -

A wanted fugitive is behind bars after a short standoff led to his arrest Wednesday afternoon. 

Police have been searching for Rodrigo Cano-Alvarado who was wanted in Texas County, Oklahoma and Seward County and Liberal, Kansas and considered armed and dangerous

On Wednesday afternoon, the Liberal Police Department Special Response team served a search warrant at a home located at 1000 Calvert Avenue.

After a short standoff, Cano-Alvarado and two other people in the home were taken into custody.

Cano-Alvarado is now in Seward County Jail on warrants for probation violation, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, criminal possession of a firearm, eluding officers and criminal deprivation of property. 

A 20-year-old male and a 24-year-old female were taken into custody for aiding a felon.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing. 

