Armed and dangerous fugitive in custody after short standoff

A wanted fugitive is behind bars after a short standoff led to his arrest Wednesday afternoon.

Police have been searching for Rodrigo Cano-Alvarado who was wanted in Texas County, Oklahoma and Seward County and Liberal, Kansas and considered armed and dangerous.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Liberal Police Department Special Response team served a search warrant at a home located at 1000 Calvert Avenue.

After a short standoff, Cano-Alvarado and two other people in the home were taken into custody.

Cano-Alvarado is now in Seward County Jail on warrants for probation violation, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, criminal possession of a firearm, eluding officers and criminal deprivation of property.

A 20-year-old male and a 24-year-old female were taken into custody for aiding a felon.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

