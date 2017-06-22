Fugitive File: Jennifer Nicole Brown

Jennifer Nicole Brown, 34, is the featured subject in this week's 'Fugitive File.' / Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers

Amarillo police are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest of an area woman.

Officials say Jennifer Nicole Brown, 34, is wanted out of Randall County for burglary of a habitation. Brown is 5'7", 210 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is urged to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at www.amapolice.org.

Tips leading to an arrest could also earn a reward of up to $300.

