Amarillo Police seek drive-by shooting suspects

Amarillo police are seeking suspects in a Wednesday night shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of North Fairfield on a female that had been shot. They found the victim sitting in the driver’s seat of a white Chevrolet suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm.
She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A toddler had been seated in the back seat of the car but was uninjured during the incident.
Witnesses say a black Chevrolet Avalanche pulled up next to the victim and began firing shots from the passenger side of the vehicle.
Officers found multiple bullet strikes on the victim's vehicle.
There have been no arrests at this time.
If anyone has any information on this shooting please contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
Tips can also be made online at www.amapolice.org
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, June 22
Weather Outlook for Thursday, June 22
Amarillo police are seeking suspects in a Wednesday night shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Amarillo police are seeking suspects in a Wednesday night shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Amarillo police are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest of an area woman.
Amarillo police are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest of an area woman.
Amarillo police temporarily closed part of eastbound Amarillo Blvd. after police say a car hit a pedestrian. Police say the victim has been identified, however they are not releasing that information as they work to notify next of kin.
Amarillo police temporarily closed part of eastbound Amarillo Blvd. after police say a car hit a pedestrian. Police say the victim has been identified, however they are not releasing that information as they work to notify next of kin.
It’s been almost a decade since a consultant said some kind of baseball would be a good fit with downtown development.
It’s been almost a decade since a consultant said some kind of baseball would be a good fit with downtown development.