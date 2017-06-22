Victim identified in deadly hit and run on Amarillo Blvd., traff - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Victim identified in deadly hit and run on Amarillo Blvd., traffic rerouted

Amarillo police temporarily closed part of eastbound Amarillo Blvd. after police say a car hit a pedestrian. 

Police say the victim has been identified, however they are not releasing that information as they work to notify next of kin. 

It was around 6:35 a.m. when officers received a call of a middle aged white man on the side of the road at Amarillo Blvd. and Travis.

The victim appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and APD detectives are on scene investigating.

Cars traveling east on the Boulevard were being rerouted to a frontage road at N. Bonham Street.

Anyone with information on this incident call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be made at amapolice.org.

