Victim identified in deadly hit and run on Amarillo Blvd., traffic rerouted

Weather Outlook for Thursday, June 22
Amarillo police are seeking suspects in a Wednesday night shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Amarillo police are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest of an area woman.
Amarillo police temporarily closed part of eastbound Amarillo Blvd. after police say a car hit a pedestrian. Police say the victim has been identified, however they are not releasing that information as they work to notify next of kin.
It’s been almost a decade since a consultant said some kind of baseball would be a good fit with downtown development.
