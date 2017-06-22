Police identify victim in fatal hit-and-run, say driver remains unknown

Police have identified the pedestrian killed in an apparent hit-and-run collision on Amarillo Boulevard Thursday morning.

Authorities say Lewis Lee Helfenbein Jr., 57, was hit around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection at North Travis Street. Responding officers found Helfeinbein on the side of the road and determined he had been struck.

Police are urging anyone with information about the vehicle involved in the collision to contact them at 806-378-9402. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at www.amapolice.org

An autopsy will be performed Friday.

