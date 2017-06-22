Police identify victim in fatal hit-and-run, say driver remains unknown

Weather Outlook for Thursday, June 22
Amarillo police are seeking suspects in a Wednesday night shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Amarillo police are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest of an area woman.
Police have identified the pedestrian killed in an apparent hit-and-run collision on Amarillo Boulevard Thursday morning.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) formerly known as as the food stamps could lose a significant amount of funding under President Trump's proposed budget.
