Victim identified in deadly hit and run on Amarillo Blvd., traffic rerouted

Amarillo police have closed part of eastbound Amarillo Blvd. after police say a car hit a pedestrian.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, June 22
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) formerly known as as the food stamps could lose a significant amount of funding under President Trump's proposed budget.
A new barber academy is coming to the Panhandle, bringing more job opportunities along with it.
The Randall County Sheriff's Office is informing residents on some steps to prevent becoming a victim of a home burglary.
