Thursday's Weather: High temps in the 90s and low 100s, storms developing later today

Weather Outlook for Thursday, June 22

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It will be another hot day with temps in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s.

Skies will be mostly sunny through the afternoon, with another chance for afternoon/evening storms.

A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds, large hail and strong winds.

Overnight storms will end with lows in the 60s.

Things really start to change on Friday as a cold front moves through the area.

That will drop temps in to the 80s and 70s throughout the weekend.

Shower and storm chances also increase throughout the weekend.

Warmer and drier weather returns towards the middle of next week.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.