RECALL ALERT: Kawasaki recalls utility, off-highway and all-terrain vehicles due to fire hazard

Kawasaki recalls utility vehicles, recreational off-highway vehicles and all-terrain vehicles due to fire hazard.
The fuel gauge retainer can collapse and leak fuel, posing a fire hazard.
This recall involves 2017 Mule™ utility vehicles, Teryx® and Teryx4™ recreational off-highway vehicles , and Brute Force® 750.
The 2017 Mule utility vehicle is a four-wheel off-highway vehicle with side by side seating for two to six people and automotive style controls.
The model name is printed on the right and left front fender.
For the Mule SX series and the Mule 4000 series, the vehicle identification number (VIN) is located under the seat.
For the Pro models, the VIN is located on the steel frame between the right front lower A-arm mounts.
The 2017 Teryx recreational off-highway vehicle is a four-wheel off-highway vehicle with seating for two or four people and automotive style controls.
The model name is printed on the right and left front fender.
The VIN is located on the steel frame between the right front lower A-arm mounts.
The 2017 Brute Force 750 4x4i all-terrain vehicle is a four-wheel off-highway vehicle with seating for one person.
The model name is printed on the right and left front fender.
The VIN is located on the steel frame between the left front lower A-arm mounts.
The vehicles were sold in various colors.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Kawasaki for a free repair. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Sold at Kawasaki dealers nationwide from March 2017 through April 2017 for between $8,000 and $15,000.
Contact Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.Kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Source: CPSC
|
Brute Force 750 all-terrain vehicles
|
2017
|
BRUTE FORCE 750 4x4i EPS
|
|
2017
|
BRUTE FORCE 750 4x4i EPS Camo
|
2017
|
BRUTE FORCE 750 4x4i EPS
|
2017
|
BRUTE FORCE 750 4x4i
|
Teryx recreational off-highway vehicles
|
2017
|
TERYX
|
|
2017
|
TERYX LE
|
2017
|
TERYX Camo
|
2017
|
TERYX4
|
2017
|
TERYX4 LE
|
2017
|
TERYX4 Camo
|
Mule utility vehicles
|
2017
|
MULE SX 4x4
|
|
2017
|
MULE SX
|
2017
|
MULE SX 4x4 XC
|
2017
|
MULE SX 4x4 XC Camo
|
2017
|
MULE SX 4x4 XC SE
|
2017
|
MULE SX 4x4 SE
|
2017
|
MULE 4010 4X4
|
2017
|
MULE 4000
|
2017
|
MULE 4010 Trans4x4
|
2017
|
MULE 4010 Trans4x4 Camo
|
2017
|
MULE 4010 4x4 SE
|
2017
|
MULE 4010 Trans4x4 SE
|
2017
|
MULE PRO-FX
|
2017
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS
|
2017
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS LE
|
2017
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS Camo
|
2017
|
MULE PRO-FX
|
2017
|
MULE PRO-FX ESP
|
2017
|
MULE PRO-FX ESP LE
|
2017
|
MULE PRO-FX ESP Camo
|
2017
|
MULE PRO-FXT Ranch Edition
|
2017
|
MULE PRO-FX Ranch Edition
|
2017
|
MULE PRO-DXT
|
2017
|
MULE PRO-DXT EPS
|
2017
|
MULE PRO-DXT EPS LE
|
2017
|
MULE PRO-DX
|
2017
|
MULE PRO-DX EPS
