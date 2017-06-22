RECALL ALERT: Kawasaki recalls utility, off-highway and all-terr - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

RECALL ALERT: Kawasaki recalls utility, off-highway and all-terrain vehicles due to fire hazard

Source: CPSC Source: CPSC
Source: CPSC Source: CPSC
Source: CPSC Source: CPSC
Source: CPSC Source: CPSC

Kawasaki recalls utility vehicles, recreational off-highway vehicles and all-terrain vehicles due to fire hazard. 

The fuel gauge retainer can collapse and leak fuel, posing a fire hazard.

This recall involves 2017 Mule™ utility vehicles, Teryx® and Teryx4™ recreational off-highway vehicles , and Brute Force® 750.

The 2017 Mule utility vehicle is a four-wheel off-highway vehicle with side by side seating for two to six people and automotive style controls.

The model name is printed on the right and left front fender.

For the Mule SX series and the Mule 4000 series, the vehicle identification number (VIN) is located under the seat.

For the Pro models, the VIN is located on the steel frame between the right front lower A-arm mounts.

The 2017 Teryx recreational off-highway vehicle is a four-wheel off-highway vehicle with seating for two or four people and automotive style controls.

The model name is printed on the right and left front fender.

The VIN is located on the steel frame between the right front lower A-arm mounts.

The 2017 Brute Force 750 4x4i all-terrain vehicle is a four-wheel off-highway vehicle with seating for one person.

The model name is printed on the right and left front fender.

The VIN is located on the steel frame between the left front lower A-arm mounts.

The vehicles were sold in various colors.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Kawasaki for a free repair. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Sold at Kawasaki dealers nationwide from March 2017 through April 2017 for between $8,000 and $15,000.

Contact Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.Kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Source: CPSC

Brute Force 750 all-terrain vehicles

2017

BRUTE FORCE 750 4x4i EPS

2017

BRUTE FORCE 750 4x4i EPS Camo

2017

BRUTE FORCE 750 4x4i EPS

2017

BRUTE FORCE 750 4x4i

Teryx recreational off-highway vehicles

2017

TERYX

2017

TERYX LE

2017

TERYX Camo

2017

TERYX4

2017

TERYX4 LE

2017

TERYX4 Camo

Mule utility vehicles

2017

MULE SX 4x4

2017

MULE SX

2017

MULE SX 4x4 XC

2017

MULE SX 4x4 XC Camo

2017

MULE SX 4x4 XC SE

2017

MULE SX 4x4 SE

2017

MULE 4010 4X4

2017

MULE 4000

2017

MULE 4010 Trans4x4

2017

MULE 4010 Trans4x4 Camo

2017

MULE 4010 4x4 SE

2017

MULE 4010 Trans4x4 SE

2017

MULE PRO-FX

2017

MULE PRO-FXT EPS

2017

MULE PRO-FXT EPS LE

2017

MULE PRO-FXT EPS Camo

2017

MULE PRO-FX

2017

MULE PRO-FX ESP

2017

MULE PRO-FX ESP LE

2017

MULE PRO-FX ESP Camo

2017

MULE PRO-FXT Ranch Edition

2017

MULE PRO-FX Ranch Edition

2017

MULE PRO-DXT

2017

MULE PRO-DXT EPS

2017

MULE PRO-DXT EPS LE

2017

MULE PRO-DX

2017

MULE PRO-DX EPS

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly