President Trump's budget could significantly cut SNAP

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) formerly known as as the food stamps could lose a significant amount of funding under President Trump's proposed budget.

Currently, SNAP is fully funded by the federal government. Under the proposed budget, state governments would assume 25% of the costs.

Last year $5 billion was spent in Texas to administer the service, meaning the state government would be responsible for $1.25 billion.

Feeding Texas, a group that strongly opposes the shift in costs, said state governments cannot afford this program and our most at-risk residents will be the ones to suffer.

"There are a number of ways the state could cut the program," said Celia Cole, the CEO of Feeding Texas. "At the end of the day, what it would do is take a program that is proven to fight poverty and hunger and slash it."

More than three million Texans are enrolled in the SNAP program and nearly 40,000 people in Potter and Randall Counties benefit from its services.

State representatives do not believe the cuts proposed at the federal level will ever reach the Panhandle. However, if it were to reach Texas lawmakers, they say there are things they can do to mitigate the impact.

"Generally you can find areas to improve efficiency," said Representative John Smithee R. "Secondly, we would look for areas of the budget where we can transfer money and only as a last resort to would we reduce the scope or level of service provided."

Representative Smithee added shifting costs from the federal level is a lengthy process and there are still a number of hoops the budget has to go through before any entitlements in the Panhandle are affected.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.