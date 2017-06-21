President Trump's budget could significantly cut SNAP

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) formerly known as as the food stamps could lose a significant amount of funding under President Trump's proposed budget.
A new barber academy is coming to the Panhandle, bringing more job opportunities along with it.
The Randall County Sheriff's Office is informing residents on some steps to prevent becoming a victim of a home burglary.
Amarillo Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after 38 vehicles were broken into last week.
It’s been almost a decade since a consultant said some kind of baseball would be a good fit with downtown development.
