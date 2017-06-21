Barber academy to bring more local job opportunities

A new barber academy is coming to the Panhandle, bringing more job opportunities along with it.

Amarillo hasn't had an actual barber school since the early 90's. However, the Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy is ready to change that.

President of the Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy Wade Hagler said this academy is different than your average cosmetology school.

"With the barbering school, we're going to work on men's fashion, men's grooming, but also straight razor shaves, and that's the big difference," said Hagler. "We're going to be bringing back the straight razor shave to the Panhandle."

While they haven't set an opening date just yet, more than 120 people are ready to enroll.

The program will also provide opportunities for those who are cosmetologists.

"All the cosmetologists, if they would choose to, they can come to our school and get what they call a crossover program," said Hagler. "They can actually get a barbering license in just 300 hours if they have a cosmetology license right now."

Getting a barber's license has been challenging in the past, considering the closest school is in Lubbock.

Owner of Amarillo Man | Cuts and Blowout Bar James Koch said men's grooming is a growing trend.

"Men are looking to get back to a more traditional barber shop setting," said Koch. "They want that little extra, you know, the hot towel treatment and the razor shave, they want that, and right now in Amarillo, it's hard to find."

Koch said he believes this will benefit local barber shops.

"If there's more people in the hiring pool, it's definitely going to benefit me," said Koch. "It's going to make my life a lot easier."

He went on to say he's considered going back himself because of the demand for barbers.

"There's definitely a need. There's four of us that work in here, and all four of us, we're booked," said Koch. "We run about 40 to 50 guys through here every day. So now, with my new location, I'm looking for 4 more barbers and it's just... they're not out there."

Hagler believes this program will provide many job opportunities as well.

"Giving people a career in something they can be proud of and strong education so they have a lot of knowledge to be successful is very, very close to my heart," said Hagler. "So creating job opportunities for people here, right here in our own hometown, is really big to me."

For more information on enrollment and admission to the barber school, you can attend an open house tomorrow, June 22 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at 121 Westgate Pkwy Suite 40.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.