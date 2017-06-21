Randall County Sheriff's Office offers tips to prevent home burglaries

The Randall County Sheriff's Office is informing residents on some steps to prevent becoming a victim of a home burglary.

Here are some steps to protect your belongings provided by the Randall County Sheriff's Office:

Try "casing" your own home at night and during the day. You can do this by attempting to gain access to your home when the doors and windows are locked and secure.

Always lock your doors and windows. Doors should be made from strong wood or metal and should be locked with a deadbolt. You can also install guards on windows that prevent them from being raised a few inches.

Leave a light on when you go away, even for the evening.

Install motion sensor lights outside your home and out of reach, so burglars cannot unscrew the light.

Document serial numbers of all electronics and take pictures of all valuables. Keep this list in a safe place in the event that your home is burglarized.

Be vigilant. If you suspect suspicious activity around your home, your neighbors' homes, or in your neighborhood, report it immediately.

The Amarillo Police Department is also warning residents of an increased number of vehicle burglaries. You can find more information about how they say you can protect your car here.

