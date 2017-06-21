Amarillo Police caution residents to lock doors, avoid car burglaries

Amarillo Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after 38 vehicles were broken into last week.
It’s been almost a decade since a consultant said some kind of baseball would be a good fit with downtown development.
Authorities have arrested two men and are searching for more suspects following an apparent chase and brief exchange of gunfire earlier Wednesday.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, June 21
Texas DPS will close Amarillo's old driver license office this afternoon, permanently. They will reopen a new office on Monday, June 26 located at 6592 East I-40.
