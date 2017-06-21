Amarillo Police caution residents to lock doors, avoid car burglaries

Amarillo Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after 38 vehicles were broken into last week.

Police say 24 of the 38 burglaries happened because owners left their doors unlocked.

Seven of the cars had their windows smashed, and another seven had something stolen out of a truck bed.

Amarillo Police caution you to never leave anything valuable in your car and to always lock your doors.

