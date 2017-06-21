APD: 2 arrested after chase, gunfire exchange

Authorities have arrested two men and are searching for more suspects following an apparent chase and brief exchange of gunfire earlier Wednesday.

The Amarillo Police Department said officers heard several shots fired around 1 a.m. near SW 10th Avenue and Parker Street. An officer stopped a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near the area and later determined the passengers had been chasing and shooting at another car.

Police identified the two suspects as Chace Whisenhunt, 25, and Richard Wilbanks, 25. Authorities are still searching for the occupants of another car, only described as an SUV, who are also believed to have been involved in the shooting exchange.

Several buildings in the area were struck by gunfire during the incident, but police said no injuries were reported.

Police recovered handguns during their arrest of Wilbanks and Whisenhunt. Both face aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

They were booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

