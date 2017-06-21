Wednesday's Weather: Showers and storms developing later today

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, June 21

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It is the first full day of summer and were starting off with scattered showers and storms.

Rain will end this morning and it will be another hot day with temps in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s.

Skies will be mostly sunny through the afternoon, with another chance for afternoon/evening storms. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds, large hail and strong winds.

Temps remain in the upper 90s and low 100s on Thursday before a cold front moves through on Friday bringing in cooler temps for the weekend with highs in the 80s.

Showers and storms will be possible on and off throughout the weekend.

