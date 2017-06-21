New Amarillo driver license office to open, will replace existing location

Texas DPS will close Amarillo's old driver license office this afternoon, permanently.
They will reopen a new office on Monday, June 26 located at 6592 East I-40.
It will be more than 10,000 feet to provide increased capacity, upgraded technology and lanes designated for commercial driver license skills testing.
The current office at 4200 Canyon Drive will close at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 21.
Drivers who are eligible can take advantage of online services for renewals, address changes or duplicates at Texas.gov.
