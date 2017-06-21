RECALL ALERT: Missing label and serious allergy risks cause seasoning recall

JFC International Inc. of Los Angeles, CA is voluntarily recalling a rice seasoning product because it was found to be missing the English product label for sale in the United States.

In addition, due to the missing English label, the product has undeclared Wheat, Soybean, and Fish (Bonito) allergens.

People who have allergies to wheat, soybeans, or fish (bonito) run the risk of a serious life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The products were distributed between 06/19/16 and 06/19/17 to retail stores and other foodservice operators in the states of AZ, CA, CO, CT, MA, MD, NC, NV, NY, OR, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA, and WV.



Futaba Sesame Hijiki Rice Seasoning

2.29 ounces

4 902533 023173

All lots

The Futaba Sesame Hijiki Rice Seasoning comes in a glass bottle, with a yellow label.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was missing the English Product Label for sale in the United States.

JFC has immediately responded to this issue and have already taken action to stop sales and distribution of the affected product.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-633-1004, Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM or via e-mail at consserv@jfc.com.

Source: FDA

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.