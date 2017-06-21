RECALL ALERT: Injury reports prompt Staples recall of office chairs

This recall involves Staples and Quill Hazen Mesh Task chairs. The chair has a five-wheel base, black fabric seat cushion, and black mesh seat back.

The chairs have SKU number1058246 and item number 26680 printed on a white label on the underside of the seat cushion.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Staples to receive a free replacement base and instructions for replacing the original base.

Staples has received 20 reports of the legs breaking on the chairs, including three reports of injuries resulting in minor cuts and bruises.

Staples’ stores nationwide and online at staples.com, staplesadvantage.com, and quill.com from October 2014 through April 2017 for between $100 and $180.

Contact Staples toll-free at 866-755-1321 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, or register online at www.seatingrecall123.com, or go to www.staples.com and click on the Warranty & Recall link under the Customer Service tab at the bottom of the page for more information.

