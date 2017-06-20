Our perspective on how to handle those hot days ahead

The summer means heat, fun, vacation and a time to make memories. During this time of the year, we have to remember how to survive in the heat while we play or work outside.

We must remember to drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration, to wear sunscreen to prevent sunburns and we must know when to just get out of the heat when we are over-heating.

These are all tips we must know, but it's time to talk about innovation and the great things our City and many others have spent money on for you and to improve our quality of life in the past few years.

In the last ten years, Amarillo has introduced us to Splash Pads with 14 of them around town. Improved Public pools with 3 open for everyone and now many cities have created full water parks with the newest one popping up in Canyon ready to open in July.

The Perspective this week is simple, Amarillo and the city's around have created great new innovations in keeping us cool while having fun and we encourage you to take a little time and go enjoy the traditional pools or the innovative water features around our area as you play in the heat and keep cool in these summer months ahead.

