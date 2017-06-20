Our perspective on how to handle those hot days ahead

Despite the fact we've had a normal amount of rainfall this year, the Amarillo's city government is considering starting stage one of our drought contingency plan.
Despite the fact we've had a normal amount of rainfall this year, the Amarillo's city government is considering starting stage one of our drought contingency plan.
Laundry pods don't just pose a threat to young children, but also those with dementia.
Laundry pods don't just pose a threat to young children, but also those with dementia.
Local youth groups are going MIA around the city to help others participating in this years Mission in Amarillo.
Local youth groups are going MIA around the city to help others participating in this years Mission in Amarillo.
Over the past few years, technology has had a huge impact on students from kindergarten to high school seniors.
Over the past few years, technology has had a huge impact on students from kindergarten to high school seniors.
Select juniors and seniors at West Texas A&M University may qualify for at least $2,500 a year with today's addition of scholarships honoring a former Amarillo mayor.
Select juniors and seniors at West Texas A&M University may qualify for at least $2,500 a year with today's addition of scholarships honoring a former Amarillo mayor.