Area teachers explore the latest in Google technologies

Over the past few years, technology has had a huge impact on students from kindergarten to high school seniors.

Which is why Google is working with area teachers to bring innovations to the Panhandle.

"It allows us to share documents and to collaborate with our students in a meaningful way," Cameron Rosser, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum for Canyon ISD said. "We just want to continue to spread those technologies into more and more classrooms so that we can ensure our students are ready for the 21st century."

Throughout the day, teachers attended a variety of break out sessions, listened to keynote speakers and, of course, tested out products.

From virtual reality devices to following up on the latest Google applications, instructors say these tools help them improve their lectures and their engagement with students.

"I believe it is a very powerful tool in helping students problem solve," science teacher Eric Koontz said. "Google may not be around forever, but technology will be. Things are going to continue to change and by introducing technology to students in high school, you're teaching them how to deal with that change and how to accept something new and different, try it and try to get better at it."

Koontz says he uses Google Classroom which has transitioned his paper based classroom to a digital one.

This transition has also allowed him to stay connected, talk and work with his students who miss out on his lectures.

Koontz and Rosser agree the Google Summit has had a positive impact on teachers by introducing new ideas into the classroom.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.