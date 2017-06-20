New scholarship offered for WT students honors former mayor

Select juniors and seniors at West Texas A&M University may qualify for at least $2,500 a year with today's addition of scholarships honoring a former Amarillo mayor.

Friends and colleges of Glen Parkey worked through the Buffalo Council to establish the funding for students who have been accepted into the Rogers Lead WT leadership program at West Texas A&M University.

Parkey was Amarillo mayor from 1987 to 1989 and has spent decades in civic leadership, philanthropy and real estate development.

