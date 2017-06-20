Tuesday's Weather: Isolated storms possible later this afternoon and evening

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, June 20

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It will be another hot day with temps in the mid to upper 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy to start off the morning before turning mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Winds will be light; out of the south at 110-15 mph. Isolated storms will be possible later this afternoon/evening moving northwest to southeast.

A few storms may be strong to severe with large hail and gusty winds being the main threats. Overnight storms will end and skies will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 60s.

Wednesday will be another hot day with temps in the upper 90s and low 100s. Skies will be mostly sunny with another chance for afternoon storms.

Temps remain in the upper 90s and low 100s on Thursday before a cold front moves through on Friday bringing in cooler temps for the weekend with highs in the 80s.

Showers and storms will be possible on and off throughout the weekend.

