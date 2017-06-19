Two former Hastings buildings get a new purpose

The Hastings bankruptcy left four properties vacant and hundreds of employees without jobs, but new job opportunities and business are making there way into two of the former Hastings facilities.

Over this weekend, a gym franchise called Crunch announced it will be converting the 2020 Georgia street building into a fitness center.

Crunch, will be spending $2.5 million to gut out and remodel the facility.

The 28,000 square foot building will be equipped with cardio machines, free weights and more.

Crunch president Brian Hibbard says they choose this location because it was home to popular Amarillo store and is a close commute for hundreds of Amarillo residents.

"The building is super visible. Everybody knows where it is and a lot of people can identify with where Hastings on Georgia is," Brian Hibbard said. "This location is very centralized and very accessible to many with a short 15 minute commute."

If you take a drive down Gem Lake road, odds are you'll see construction crews at work as they remodel what was once Hastings.

This site is in the process of becoming a shopping center.

It will have up to seven lease spaces, each with a minimum space of 1,500 square feet.

While this location is in the works the other two buildings are currently vacant with the potential for future business.

Both the Hastings Distribution Center off of Plains and the Hastings off of 45th avenue are empty and have for lease signs.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.