City Council could award $1.2 million contract

Demolition work and pool repairs have paved the way to a transformed North Branch YMCA.

On Tuesday, members of the Amarillo City Council will consider awarding Panhandle Steel Building a construction contract worth $1.2 million. It has already approved spending another almost $500,000 for extensive pool repairs and updates.

What they hope to get is new water and sewer lines as well as electrical lines. Also in the plan for phase one are compliance for disabled access, a computer lab, commercial kitchen and areas for daycare and after school activities.

"We couldn't put a band-aid on it," said Jerry Danforth, director of facilities and capital improvement.

Some of the funding is coming from money the council set aside to match a grant that never materialized and a grant from the Amarillo Area Foundation. The city is working on more grants said Rod Tweet, director of parks and recreation.

The renamed Charles E. Warford Activity Center is in the North Heights and is focused on serving that community.

"It's in an area in dire need of structured activities," Tweet said.

But it is also intended to serve the entire city with senior fitness activities and water fitness and swim lessons as well as the child care.

"We also hope to tap into community-wide senior services," Tweet said. "But we're still going to be short on educational space and need an additional locker room."

Construction plans call for completion of this phase by the end of the year.

"It will probably cover 90 percent of the desirables," Tweet said.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.



