Oldham County under emergency burn ban

The Hastings bankruptcy left four properties vacant and hundreds of employees without jobs, but new job opportunities and business are making there way into two of the former Hastings facilities.
The number of volunteers at the Stinnett EMS are at an all time low.
New technology is could help the High Plains Food Bank save food that would normally be thrown away.
Demolition work and pool repairs have paved the way to a transformed North Branch YMCA.
The Oldham County Judge has signed an Emergency Burn Ban Order effective immediately.
