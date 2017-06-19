Oldham County under emergency burn ban

The Oldham County Judge has signed an Emergency Burn Ban Order effective immediately.

The judge has called for a Special Commissioners Court meeting to be held Monday, June 26 at 9:00 a.m. to consider adopting a 90 day burn ban.

The current ban will stay in place unless it is lifted by the court.

A burn ban prohibits the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger.

If you violate a burn ban, that's a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.

You can find out more on the consequences of violating a burn ban here.

