Area credit unions teaming up with Children's Miracle Network

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
The Children's Miracle Network is partnering with the Amarillo Area Chapter Credit Unions and credit unions across the High Plains to grant miracles to area children. 

15 credit unions are raising money for the Children's Miracle Network starting today through August 7.

You can buy balloons, stuffed teddy bears and t-shirts or participate in the CU4Kids Golf Tournament on Monday, June 24 at the Tascosa Golf Club. 

The tournament is open to the community and includes an after party starting at 5:30 p.m. with live music, food and drinks. 

All of the credit unions are also participating in a raffle for a chance to win a Dallas Cowboys game package.

Tickets for the package are $5 each or five for $20. 

You can purchase a ticket at any of the following credit unions:

  • Amarillo Community Federal Credit Union- Amarillo
  • Amarillo Postal Employees Credit Union- Amarillo
  • Borger Federal Credit Union- Borger
  • Cabot & NOI Employees Credit Union- Pampa
  • City Federal Credit Union- Amarillo
  • Education Credit Union- Amarillo
  • H & H Federal Credit Union- Stinnett
  • Hereford Texas Federal Credit Union- Hereford
  • Intercorp Credit Union- Amarillo
  • Lefors Federal Credit Union- Lefors
  • Pantex Federal Credit Union- Borger
  • People's Federal Credit Union- Amarillo
  • Santa Fe Federal Credit Union- Amarillo
  • Shamrock Federal Credit Union- Dumas
  • Texas Plains Federal Credit Union- Amarillo 

