Area credit unions teaming up with Children's Miracle Network

The Children's Miracle Network is partnering with the Amarillo Area Chapter Credit Unions and credit unions across the High Plains to grant miracles to area children.

15 credit unions are raising money for the Children's Miracle Network starting today through August 7.

You can buy balloons, stuffed teddy bears and t-shirts or participate in the CU4Kids Golf Tournament on Monday, June 24 at the Tascosa Golf Club.

The tournament is open to the community and includes an after party starting at 5:30 p.m. with live music, food and drinks.

All of the credit unions are also participating in a raffle for a chance to win a Dallas Cowboys game package.

Tickets for the package are $5 each or five for $20.

You can purchase a ticket at any of the following credit unions:

Amarillo Community Federal Credit Union- Amarillo

Amarillo Postal Employees Credit Union- Amarillo

Borger Federal Credit Union- Borger

Cabot & NOI Employees Credit Union- Pampa

City Federal Credit Union- Amarillo

Education Credit Union- Amarillo

H & H Federal Credit Union- Stinnett

Hereford Texas Federal Credit Union- Hereford

Intercorp Credit Union- Amarillo

Lefors Federal Credit Union- Lefors

Pantex Federal Credit Union- Borger

People's Federal Credit Union- Amarillo

Santa Fe Federal Credit Union- Amarillo

Shamrock Federal Credit Union- Dumas

Texas Plains Federal Credit Union- Amarillo

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.