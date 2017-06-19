New program aims to clean up low-income neighborhoods

The City of Amarillo has started a new program to work towards cleaning up low-income neighborhoods.

The City of Amarillo's Community Development department will offer financial assistance for demolition and clearance of junk and debris to property owners who qualify as low-to-moderate income.

The program is funded through a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and through the Community Development Block Grant.

Buildings like sheds or garages, homes and commercial buildings that may be fire damaged or deteriorated to an unsafe condition are eligible for demolition.

You can find an application in the Community Development office in the Simms Municipal Building located at 808 South Buchanan Street.

